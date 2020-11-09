Dirty Dawg Saloon reopened Saturday after a one-day, court-ordered shutdown for violations of coronavirus-related rules.
The bar said it is now in compliance with rules set by the Riley County Health Department.
The business is owned by Jeffrey Hawkinson. “We have complied with all county and city orders,” the bar posted on social media.
The county decided to go through legal proceedings based on the advice of the county counselor Clancy Holeman, said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department.
Holeman said going to court was the most efficient way to handle the process.
When the health department ordered O’Malley’s and O’Malley’s Alley to close in August, the county did not go through court, but simply issued an order.
According to court documents, the business violated the local health order Oct. 30, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 because of overcrowding, refusing to close the dance floor to customers, allowing people to drink while not seated and staying open past midnight.
According to the current order, all dance floors must be closed, people can only consume drinks while sitting and all bars must close at midnight.
In addition, the establishment violated the Manhattan city government’s mask ordinance by not mandating mask-wearing of employees and customers, according to court documents.
Riley County Chief Judge Grant Bannister granted the county’s restraining order against the business Friday, forcing Dirty Dawg to close.
The Riley County Police Department observed these violations through reports and body camera footage, according to the Riley County Health Department.
RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said officers with the Aggieville substation do walkthroughs routinely in the district’s businesses during the weekend.
RCPD director Dennis Butler previously said the department doesn’t have the authority to enforce civil violations, but it documents potential violations and sends the information to the health department and county attorney’s office.
The current order, which officials issued Aug. 17, aims to stop the spread of the coronavirus; it has no expiration date.