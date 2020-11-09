Riley County officials got a court order to close Dirty Dawg Saloon in Aggieville for violating coronavirus-related rules, but the bar never missed a night of business.
The order, issued last Friday afternoon by District Judge Grant Bannister, required that the bar close as of 10 a.m. Saturday until it closed its dance floor, required customers to be seated when drinking, and required employees and customers to wear masks.
The bar, which public records show is owned by Jeffrey Hawkinson, said immediately it was in compliance, and it was open for business Saturday night on a weekend with a home K-State football game.
“We have complied with all county and city orders,” the bar posted on social media.
The county decided to go to court for a temporary restraining order this time, whereas when it closed O'Malley's earlier this fall the health department simply ordered the closure. In that instance the bar had to fill out paperwork to prove compliance.
The county used the legal system this time at the advice of county counselor Clancy Holeman, according to Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department.
Holeman said going to court was the most efficient way to handle the process, even though it involved extra steps.
"I think it’s best to have court supervision from the outset, when there is time to do so," Holeman told The Mercury. "Here there was time to do so. In the right circumstances, the county won’t hesitate to proceed with a health department order alone."
Holeman did not explain why there was "time" in this instance, and what differentiated the violations from those observed at O'Malley's in the earlier case.
According to court documents, Dirty Dawg violated the coronavirus rules on Oct. 30, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 because of overcrowding, refusing to close the dance floor to customers, allowing people to drink while not seated and staying open past midnight. In addition, the bar violated the Manhattan city government’s mask ordinance by not mandating mask-wearing of employees and customers, according to court documents.
Holeman said the business owner can decide when to open the business lawfully.
"If it opens and complies with (the rules), then it will have lawfully opened," he said. "In the unlikely event it opens and remains in violation of the court’s order, it risks being in contempt of court. In that circumstance, the court can levy fines or jail time."
The Riley County Police Department observed the violations violations through reports and body camera footage, according to the Riley County Health Department.
RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said officers with the Aggieville substation do walkthroughs routinely in the district’s businesses during the weekend.
RCPD director Dennis Butler previously said the department doesn’t have the authority to enforce civil violations, but it documents potential violations and sends the information to the health department and county attorney’s office.
The current health department order, which the county issued Aug. 17, aims to stop the spread of the coronavirus; it has no expiration date.