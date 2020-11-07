Dirty Dawg Saloon in Aggieville must close after violating health orders from the Riley County Health Department, a district judge ruled Friday.
According to a release, reports to the department and body camera footage from Riley County Police Department officers showed overcrowding, open dance floors, and staying open past midnight.
The order closing the bar took effect at 10 a.m. Saturday and will be lifted when it complies with current health regulations, which means that the dance floor must be closed and customers must be prohibited from drinking unless seated at tables.
“We will continue to work with businesses to communicate the need for safety protocols,” Riley County Health Officer Julie Gibbs said. “Ultimately, we will do what is necessary to protect the health of our community.”
The county saw a significant uptick in new infections in the last week. In the week between Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, the county announced 183 new cases, up from 103 the week before.
“This week, we are definitely seeing the effects of Halloween, close contact at events and get togethers and other activities,” Gibbs said in an email to the Mercury. “It’s inevitable that the more places you go in the more people you are with, the higher chances you have of contracting the virus.”
With Thanksgiving weeks away and Christmas following soon after, Gibbs said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommendations on how to celebrate safely.
“Some of the low risk activities include having a dinner with just members of your household, avoiding big holiday parties, celebrating virtually with extended family and friends, and shopping online instead of engaging in Black Friday shopping in the stores,” Gibbs said. “I would also encourage people to try to shop locally if you do go shopping. Please wear a mask and avoid crowded stores.”
The total number of cases in Riley County since the pandemic began in March is 2,397. Of those, 192 are active, 2,193 have recovered and 12 people have died. Since the start of the pandemic, KDHE reported 97,633 cases, 4,067 hospitalizations and 1,166 deaths statewide.