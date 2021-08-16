During the last two weeks of July, Riley County EMS transported “roughly the same number of possible COVID patients as we did in the last two weeks of November 2020 and the first two weeks of January,” said EMS director David Adams.
“We were transporting two to three COVID patients a day through July,” Adams told county commissioners Monday. “But we haven’t had any difficulty keeping up with call volume.”
Adams’ report showcases the recent surge in coronavirus cases that led various school districts and K-State to reinstate mask mandates.
November represented the peak of the pandemic in Riley County with 1,495 cases, the most in any month, and 271 new cases on Nov. 23, the highest single increase for a single reporting period. January was the last time the county topped 1,000 cases in a month — 1,017.
Adams said paramedics and emergency medical staffers don’t always know if a person is COVID positive and will look at signs or symptoms to determine if they are infected with the virus. He said county EMS/ambulance employees continue to wear masks while out in public or on calls, and while visiting with different crews and stations.
“I’m really proud of my staff,” Adams said.
Adams said the department had 483 calls for service last month, with 18 calls in northern Riley County. He said his staff went back as far as they could through their electronic medical statistics to determine that July was the busiest month on record.
Adams said most ambulance calls last month, or more than 50%, occurred on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and typically happen in late morning or late evening timeframes. He said the main station at 2011 Claflin Road was busiest with 178 calls out of the 483 total. The station at 11th and Poyntz Avenue had the second most calls with 156.
Canvass
In other business, commissioners accepted 37 out of 48 provisional ballots for the USD 383 school board primary election.
However, the additional ballots won’t change the six candidates moving on to the general election.
County clerk Rich Vargo and elections supervisor Susan Boller presented the official canvass of votes. In Riley County, 4,786 people voted in the primary either in-person or by mail.
Vargo said “as long as it’s a valid ballot it’s counted.”
Boller and other election canvassers counted the remaining provisional ballots and detailed how many were filed at each polling station. Canvassers and election staff will now open the ballots individually and run them through a vote processing machine to add to the vote totals. Voter turnout in the primary election was 13.7%. The last time Riley County held a primary election for the Manhattan-Ogden School District was in 1995.
Christine Weixelman remains the top vote-getter with 2,240. Jayme Morris-Hardeman follows with 2,125 votes. Betty Mattingly-Ebert received 2,091 votes, and board incumbent Karla Hagemeister received 1,975 votes. Following Hagemeister, Steven Ruzzin received 1,831 votes, and Teresa Parks had 1,488 votes in total.
The top candidates now move on to the general election Nov. 2.
There are three open seats on the USD 383 school board this year. Board members Katrina Lewison and Jurdene Coleman chose not to seek re-election.