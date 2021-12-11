The secret to finding the first Indigenous student to ever enroll at Kansas State University lies within a massive collection of digital records.
K-State researchers in the Special Collections and Archives in Hale Library are combing through thousands of digitized copies of “The Industrialist,” the first newspaper published at what was then Kansas State Agricultural College, looking for traces of the first Native Americans to enroll as students.
Special Collections and Archives librarian Audrey Swartz and senior history and anthropology major Cassie Wefald are filtering through the university’s online archive of newspapers starting in 1865. So far, they’ve made it to 1921. “The Industrialist,” which focused on alumni content in later years, was published from 1875 to 1955.
Swartz said they have a “best guess” as to who the first Indigenous student may have been, and that evidence can be found in some of the earliest copies of the paper.
She said they found record of a man named George K. Davidson, or “Geo. Davidson,” attending KSAG in 1875. There’s also record of a “W.B. Davidson,” whom she assumes is a relative. Swartz said W.B. also went by the nickname of “Win,” according to newspaper records.
“What I found on them was very slim,” Swartz said. “They were enrolled, they were listed as being from ‘Indian Territory,’ probably from around the Fort Sill (Oklahoma) area.”
Swartz said both Davidson men were enrolled about a year, and that only George returned for a second year of classes. She said she’s determined they were likely from the Muskogee (Creek) nation in east-central Oklahoma. In addition to the Davidsons, Swartz said researchers discovered a group of siblings named Cobb who could be the second family of Native American students to ever attend K-State.
“We have Alexander, Samuel, and Mattie Cobb,” said Swartz. “They were here at least three years, as they come up as being third-year students in (records from) 1887-1888.”
Swartz said it “took a lot of digging” to find more about Samuel Cobb, but she learned quite a bit: he was born in the 1860s in Tennessee. The government forcibly moved Cobb and other Native Americans to Oklahoma before he voluntarily came to Manhattan in 1884. She said he graduated in 1889, and that his career changes can be tracked through reprinted copies of historic KSAG annual catalogs.
“They were very thorough in their alumni updates in the yearly catalogs,” Swartz said. “We’ve found that Samuel Cobb worked for a newspaper for a time, he was a postmaster, then he opened a drug store, and finally was a cattle dealer.”
His brother, Alexander Cobb, was listed in alumni updates as a “farmer and carpenter.” Swartz and Wefald are still searching for more information about Mattie Cobb. Like the Davidsons, the Cobbs are listed only as being from “Indian Territory.”
A member of the Miami tribe, Swartz said archived information on Native American populations is difficult to search because it is often incomplete or incorrect.
“With Indigenous people, a lot of those records didn’t matter, because of how we were viewed,” Swartz said. “We just didn’t make it into the record, which is a bigger overarching problem when we’re trying to put ourselves back into the record.”
Swartz said many Native Americans changed their names to “be more white” — she surmises that Samuel Cobb changed his name similarly — and that Indigenous peoples didn’t maintain a written culture in the same way as western nations, which today leads to incomplete records.
She said the search is far from over. With five university publications printed at various times throughout K-State’s history, Swartz and Wefald have four more newspapers and many more years of archived materials to sift through. Swartz said the university’s digital archive system works via an extremely specific and difficult keyword search.
“If you search ‘Indian,’ it’ll only find instances of that word,” Swartz said. “If I want the plural, ‘Indians,’ I have to search that separately. Then cross that over five papers and many years … It’s incredibly time consuming.”
The keyword references are then entered into a spreadsheet and saved. Wefald told The Mercury since last March, she’s sorted through 55 years of archived newspapers, or upwards of 300 newspapers total. Swartz said when she first came to K-State five and a half years ago, she was “shocked” that a land-grant university in a region with federally recognized tribes didn’t have a very detailed record of its Indigenous students, faculty and staff.
Swartz is a member of the Indigenous Faculty and Staff Alliance at K-State. She said it was clear to her that the university libraries and archives had “a hole in its records” regarding the lack of Native American materials. Her goal is to further develop the database of Indigenous students to make sure nobody is left out of the historical record.
KSU associate professor and librarian Sara K. Kearns said it’s important to know the “full picture” of who’s been to and is currently at K-State. Kearns said in official records, the concentration is often on the administrators and leaders of a university, and in that approach “we miss a lot of people.”
“We don’t actually get to understand everybody who was here, what their different experiences might’ve been,” Kearns said. “The more we know about individual experiences, their cultures, their heritages, and what that brought to K-State and the community … I think that just enriches anything we know about ourselves.”