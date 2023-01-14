Vehicles fill the parking lot of the Handi-Corner Shopping Village in Aggieville on Friday. The shopping strip’s businesses have expressed concerns about the future of the space now owned by Back 9 Development, which is developing a multi-million project on the other side of 12th and Laramie streets.
Work was underway Jan. 6 in the former Fuzzy’s Taco Shop building space, which occupies the same lot as Handi-Corner Shopping Village in Aggieville. Back 9 Development president TJ Vilkanskas said the company tore it down because it needed the space to store heavy construction equipment for its “Midtown Development” project.
Local developers say they have “no immediate plans” to tear down a shopping strip at 12th and Laramie streets in Aggieville, even though a recent presentation labeled the building as “future development” and business owners feel they are being pushed out.
Representatives of engineering firm Olsson presented conceptual renderings to Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday, showing potential new streetscape designs for 12th and Laramie streets as part of the Aggieville Midtown redevelopment effort. In the presentation, Olsson engineers labeled the Handi-Corner Shopping Village building — which houses five businesses — as “future development TBD.”
Back 9 Development president TJ Vilkanskas said there are “no immediate plans” to do anything with the Handi-Corner building.
Vilkanskas told The Mercury Back 9 purchased the building in December from Treehouse Property Management of Manhattan, but currently the development firm doesn’t have any set plans for the space.
“As of right now, we plan to continue operating the building as it always has been,” Vilkanskas said.
The shopping strip houses Seoul USA and Green Tea Sushi restaurants, as well as the Mash Up Gallery tattoo parlor, Catalyst Piercings, and Ellen’s Planted Tea. Evidence of shuttered businesses is still visible on the building, such as signs indicating Los Mariachis Mexican restaurant, which closed last year.
Michael North, co-owner of Ellen’s Planted Tea, said he and other Handi-Corner business owners met with Aggieville Business Association officials last month to voice their concerns about feeling forced out of their business space. In December, North told The Mercury that Mark Bylkas of Treehouse Property Management was visiting businesses in the Handi-Corner building in an effort to “bully” them into leaving on behalf of Back 9.
“Part of the problem was, whenever we had talked to Back 9 (prior to the December meeting), they were like, ‘We’ll help you find a place,’” North said. “But they never offered any sort of financial support (buyout). In fact, Mark from Treehouse came in and laughed at me for thinking that we were ever going to get some sort of financial support.”
North said Vilkanskas also attended the December meeting with ABA and apologized to business owners for Bylkas “being a jerk to everyone.”
Fellow Handi-Corner business owner Marcus Gilbert of Mash Up Gallery also confirmed to The Mercury in December that Bylkas had visited businesses and treated the owners, including himself, rudely.
Bylkas told The Mercury he now has “nothing to do with” the Handi-Corner property and confirmed that it was sold to Back 9. He declined further comment. Vilkanskas said Bylkas is “not involved” with any Back 9 properties. The development firm owns the Handi-Corner shopping strip through its subsidiary, Midtown Land Company.
“Nobody from Treehouse has any ties to the property,” Vilkanskas said. “Treehouse has helped us with property management in the past, and they did have initial conversations with building tenants, but now we at Back 9 are trying to reach out directly.”
Vilkanskas said Back 9 officials didn’t feel there was a need for a full-fledged property management company to oversee the building because there is “not a lot going on there.” Aggieville Business Association director Dennis Cook said he hasn’t seen any plans for the future of the Handi-Corner strip.
“I’d assume that at some point something will be developed there,” Cook said.
Back 9 recently gained ownership of the former parking lot behind Kite’s, which is across the street from Handi-Corner. The company is in the early stages of building “Midtown Development,” a $53.9 million project with retail and office space, after buying the land from the city government for $1.
North said it seemed like every time he submitted legal paperwork to Back 9 outlining expectations for a buyout, Vilkanskas would say that he “never saw it.” Vilkanskas declined to comment on matters pertaining to legal documents.
North told The Mercury that the current Ellen’s location, in the eastern corner of the building, was originally meant to be a test of the business’s viability and space needs. As of Friday, North was in the process of securing a vacant property next to Rock-a-Belly Deli for Ellen’s Planted Tea. He said he was able to negotiate a buyout with Back 9 earlier this month and will move into the space formerly occupied by Robbie’s Famous Cheesecakes by the end of January.
“TJ (Vilkanskas) did do a buyout for us to leave,” North said. “It was definitely negotiated down, but for (my co-owner) Megan Wheeler and I, we were already kind of comfortable with lowering the numbers.”
North said other businesses, like Green Tea Sushi, are also negotiating buyouts with Back 9 to relocate. Vilkanskas told The Mercury that there’s “really nothing to talk about at this point in time” regarding the Handi-Corner building’s future.
Green Tea did not return calls for comment.
Olsson consultant Mark Bachamp told The Mercury in an email that the Handi-Corner building is labeled as a future development site in Olsson’s concept renderings “because something will happen in that block in the future.” Bachamp wrote that he is not aware of any solid plans to develop the site.