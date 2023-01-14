Local developers say they have “no immediate plans” to tear down a shopping strip at 12th and Laramie streets in Aggieville, even though a recent presentation labeled the building as “future development” and business owners feel they are being pushed out.

Representatives of engineering firm Olsson presented conceptual renderings to Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday, showing potential new streetscape designs for 12th and Laramie streets as part of the Aggieville Midtown redevelopment effort. In the presentation, Olsson engineers labeled the Handi-Corner Shopping Village building — which houses five businesses — as “future development TBD.”