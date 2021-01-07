Even though he condemned the violent riots on Capitol Hill on Wednesday a few hours earlier, U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, rejected the Electoral College results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, saying it was a decision “from my heart.”
“I want my fellow Kansans and Americans to know that I have given as much consideration and thought surrounding the issue objecting to a state’s electoral college votes as I did considering the treatment plan for a serious health concern,” Marshall, a former practicing physician, said prior to votes Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
Marshall has been a supporter of President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly made court-rejected claims that President-elect Joe Biden was elected because of voter fraud.
The gynecologist and obstetrician told the Senate he made this decision the way he made decisions concerning patients’ diagnoses.
“It might have been a young mother of three who I delivered all three of her babies, now with metastatic breast cancer,” Marshall said. “Or perhaps another woman with advanced cervical or ovarian cancer.”
He said before he sat down with all these patients, he said he carefully reviewed their labs and X-rays.
“But at the end of the day, my final recommendation was always going to be a recommendation from my heart,” Marshall said.
However, the majority of Congress voted to uphold the Electoral College results, certifying the victory for Biden and Harris.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran was one of the members of Congress who voted to uphold the results. He said he would support the results before the Wednesday night vote. Moran condemned the riots Wednesday via Twitter.
Like Marshall, U.S. Rep Tracey Mann, R-Salina, rejected the results in both states.
Marshall and Mann, who represents Manhattan in the Kansas 1st Congressional District, also previously donated to Trump’s and the Republican National Committee’s legal funds meant to fight the presidential election results.
Supporters of President Donald Trump on Wednesday rioted on Capitol Hill. They breached security to enter the U.S. Capitol and caused a lockdown at the building.
Members of Congress had to retreat to safe rooms and hide in secret locations before they reassembled and voted Wednesday night to uphold the result for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Trump told supporters Wednesday morning to go to Capitol Hill, the Associated Press reported.
In a statement Thursday after the Electoral College certification, Trump said he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 20, even though he disagreed with the final election result. Inauguration Day is Jan. 20.
Twitter locked Trump from the platform for 12 hours on Wednesday. Facebook and Instagram also banned the president for at least two weeks.
On Wednesday, four people died on Capitol Hill. One woman was shot by Capitol Police and three others suffered medical emergencies, the Associated Press reported.