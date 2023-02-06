Riley County human resources officials will post an open job listing for the deputy county counselor position in the coming days.
Riley County commissioners approved listing the job as open Monday, ahead of current deputy counselor Craig Cox’s retirement Sept. 30.
Cox is retiring after 17 years with Riley County. County counselor Clancy Holeman told commissioners that he “heavily” relies on the deputy counselor position because of the skills and training required for the job. The deputy county counselor assists Holeman on legal issues pertaining to the county, as well as collects delinquent taxes and helps the human resources department with personnel matters. The deputy county counselor will also at times attend county commission meetings in place of Holeman.
Minimum requirements for the job include a juris doctorate from an accredited law school, a Kansas license to practice law, and at least five years of legal experience. Holeman said he wants a seamless transition for the person chosen to be the next deputy counselor. As part of that transition period, commissioners also approved for Holeman to follow a timeline for applications and training.
Holeman and his staff will accept and review candidates through March. The pool of candidates will be interviewed and whittled down in April, with a final choice made by May 1. Holeman said he will then have the deputy counselor undergo cross-training from May to September alongside Cox as part of the transition.
The starting salary for the next deputy county counselor will be $107,030. According to public records obtained by The Mercury through Kansas open records laws, Cox’s salary as deputy counselor was $135,899 for 2021.
UNITED WAY
CAMPAIGN
Commissioners also approved a proclamation for the annual Konza United Way campaign for Riley County this year.
Konza United Way CEO Tara Claussen told the board that the organization wants more people and groups involved in its workplace campaigns in order to help more local residents access mental health services, financial stability programs and youth services.
Last year, Konza United Way raised $290,000 from area individuals and workplaces to invest in local programs to provide people with those services. Claussen said the agency offers a “211” hotline to help people with whatever support they need.
The Konza United Way also provides books to young children through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. More than 1,000 children in Riley County have received books through the program since it was launched locally in fall 2021.
Parton created the library to serve her region in 1995.