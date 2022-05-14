Kansas Deputy Commerce Secretary Paul Hughes on Thursday said that Kansas is moving into an entirely new class of competition for attracting big companies to the state.
Hughes spoke at the Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat, which was Thursday and Friday at the Manhattan Conference Center. The retreat is an event of the Manhattan, Junction City and Wamego chambers of commerce.
Hughes’ presentation comes just weeks after Gov. Laura Kelly announced plans for a new $650 million manufacturing plant to come to Manhattan. But the state is looking at new ways to be competitive in attracting even bigger projects.
Hughs said Kansas has had positive economic momentum over the last three years, including a state record of $3.5 billion invested in 2021, and he said that trend is continuing.
State officials are looking to build on that momentum with the new APEX (Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion) Act, which takes effect July 1. The act offers different kinds of economic incentives for projects over $1 billion. The state can use the act twice — once each year for two years — and then it sunsets.
Hughes said the law came out of a conversation about Kansas’ history. The state was 0-11 in landing projects worth more than $1 billion. He said what officials found is that the incentive programs just weren’t set up right.
“For projects that are that large, they have huge depreciation schedules at the beginning of it because the investment is so large,” Hughes said. “So we offer state incentives in the form of a tax credit that they can’t really trade or do anything else with. That credit doesn’t really have value to them until eight or 10 years in the future when all that depreciation has finally cleared their operating losses. So we were told, ‘You guys have got to do something different here.’”
He said before the passing of the APEX bill, Kansas had two mega projects in the pipeline — and one was on life support.
“What happened after we announced the bill is those two projects swelled to a dozen in 60 days,” he said. “So the projects were out there, we just weren’t at the table.”
The APEX Act offers companies a fully refundable tax credit as well as a partial payroll rebate.
Officials also found that for huge companies, with any sort of vendor change, changing those out is highly problematic. This bill allows companies to include up to five suppliers.
“When they expand, they need to take their suppliers with them, and they need their suppliers to be excited about going, because if they choose not to, it really changes the dynamics of that particular company,” Hughes said.
The measure also includes relocation allowance to help recruit people back to the state of Kansas. He said the state loses 14,000 people a year.
Hughes said what companies want to see is that they will be properly supported when they arrive.
“They’re looking for sites that are between two big populations that can serve their location,” he said. “Physically, looking for at least 500 acres but maybe 1,000. More than one freeway or highway. Electrical power, water.”
Hughes said it’s important for communities to have conversations ahead of time to be ready to answer key questions for prospective companies. Having conversations with landowners was one example, he said. Also having resources related to diversity, equity and inclusion, which is a big priority for companies.
“It’s what I call forming an early bias, where when they come here, they’re like ‘Wow, these guys have checked this box, that box and the other box,’” he said. “And right then and there, half the field is gone and now it’s down to just us and four or five others. I hate losing, so we’ll win every one of those.”
Of 10 prospective companies the state is considering right now, six of them are in the electric vehicle battery industry. (Two are in semiconductors, one is in consumer goods and the one is a data center.)
Hughes said the state is looking to invest in the areas of medical devices, electric vehicles and the aerospace/defense industries. He said while those might not seem to be related, they require employees with related skills.
“They all need people who are accustomed to working with very precise parts,” he said. “They need people accustomed to working in a high reliability mindset. So they pivot around each other.“
Hughes said success begets success, and he expects that eventually the state will see something previously thought to be a large accomplishment is now just a supplier to something bigger.
“There’s a threshold we’re crossing,” said Hughes, who came here from Arizona. “But it’s not enough for us to break our arms patting ourselves on the back, because that’s something else I’ve learned about Kansans. It’s an extraordinarily humble population.”