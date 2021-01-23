Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday will hear department updates and plans for 2021.
The city’s work session begins Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., but only 29 people are allowed to attend the meeting because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
City manager Ron Fehr will address issues related to the coronavirus pandemic as well as talk about the 0.5% sales tax measure approved by voters in the 2020 election.
This sales tax measure aims to generate more money toward public infrastructure — an example being a new maintenance building — debt reduction and economic development.
Departments such as the Manhattan Regional Airport, public works, human resources and others will provide a 2020 review as well as goals and challenges for 2021. Commissioners will provide feedback to department heads on these plans.