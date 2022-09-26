Handouts await distribution during a stop Saturday by Chris Mann, Democratic candidate for Kansas attorney general, at the Dusty Bookshelf in Aggieville. Mann faces Republican Kris Kobach in the November election.
Handouts await distribution during a stop Saturday by Chris Mann, Democratic candidate for Kansas attorney general, at the Dusty Bookshelf in Aggieville. Mann faces Republican Kris Kobach in the November election.
Kansans want a state attorney general who will prioritize public safety over politics, Democratic candidate Chris Mann told a group at the Dusty Bookshelf Saturday.
Mann fielded questions from about a dozen people at an event Saturday and said the attorney general’s office should be focused on protecting the rights of Kansans instead of “pushing a political agenda.”
“We are all just people trying to do our best for families and for our communities, and that’s what you deserve in an attorney general,” he said.
Mann is running against Republican Kris Kobach, a former Kansas secretary of state. Mann is a former police officer, like his father before him, and a prosecutor. He became a police officer in Lawrence in 1998, but his career was cut short when he was hit by a drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop in 2002. He then worked as a prosecutor in many areas but primarily focusing on victims of drunk driving. He sat on the board of directors for Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
Mann said one important issue to him is consumer protection and addressing fraud. He said he sat in the home of an elderly man who had lost his life savings to a scam and saw how it affected the man, who was embarrassed by the situation, as well as his family.
“It’s impacting our elderly, it’s impacting vulnerable populations, and we need to do everything we can to protect them,” he said.
Mann also wants to prioritize driving down violent crime. Similarly, he said he has seen firsthand, both as a police officer and a prosecutor, the impact of gun violence and domestic violence, which he said are often connected.
“I have literally chased down violent offenders and apprehended violent offenders,” Mann said. “I’ve sat with families who have dealt with gun violence and seen how tragic that can be.”
Mann said he is a gun owner himself, but it is important to protect the rights of the people while also keeping communities safe.
“It’s not a one-size-fits-all solution,” he said. “We have to talk community to community. We have to listen to the people there and listen to law enforcement.”
On the issue of abortion rights, Mann said the results of the August ballot question vote demonstrate that Kansans have spoken clearly on that issue.
“They want there to be a right to make private medical decisions,” Mann said. “As attorney general, I will protect the constitutional rights of all of the people, and they didn’t want to change the constitution.”
A man attending said his trans grandson died by suicide earlier this year. The man asked Mann what could be done to help transgender youth. Mann said children today are at higher risk for suicide, and the attorney general’s office recently created a new unit to address teen suicide.
He said recent discourse regarding trans youth is another example of putting politics ahead of people.
“Children who are vulnerable like that should not be attacked,” he said.
He said his opponent Kobach is only interested in filing lawsuits to further his own political agenda rather than listening to Kansans.
“It’s time we have an attorney general that is going to work for the people of Kansas and not for a political agenda,” Mann said.
The winner of the election will replace Derek Schmidt, a Republican who is running against Gov. Laura Kelly in the Kansas governor’s race.