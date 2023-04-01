The men’s basketball team at Kansas State University did that this past season with a new coaching staff and a mostly new roster (only having two returning players in Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud). Because of this, the Wildcats were like Rodney Dangerfield … they got no respect with a dead-last ranking in the Big 12 preseason coaches’ poll.
K-State didn’t mind that, though, as it was only extra motivation. They went on to a 26-10 record, finished third (11-7) in Big 12 play and were one of two conference teams (the other being Texas) to make it to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.
Talking with Wildcats fans throughout this season, they’ve showered praise on head coach Jerome Tang for his passion. He wanted to bring back “Sandstorm” in Bramlage Coliseum (which did in January with a new rhythmic chant of “K-S-U”), went into the student section for the “Wabash Cannonball” after some big wins and wasn’t afraid to begin his press conferences following games by thanking the man upstairs.
“I think we did an amazing job as a first-year team under Tang,” Manhattan resident Angie Miller told The Mercury on March 25. “I love Tang’s enthusiasm. As a teacher I respect all of his great qualities. ... Everything we learned this year we’ll take forward to next year and make it even better.”
Yes, indeed. Onward and upward. Here are some of the moments we’ve captured.