Anything can happen when you usher in a new era.

The men’s basketball team at Kansas State University did that this past season with a new coaching staff and a mostly new roster (only having two returning players in Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud). Because of this, the Wildcats were like Rodney Dangerfield … they got no respect with a dead-last ranking in the Big 12 preseason coaches’ poll.

Tags