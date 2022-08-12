Manhattan man charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping. 

Mark Anthony Koch, about 54, was found guilty attempted second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, burglary and theft. The charges stem from an Oct. 10, 2019, incident, during which Neta Ambar, 37, said she was attacked by Koch, who wrapped a cord around her neck in her home.