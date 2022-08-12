Manhattan man charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.
Mark Anthony Koch, about 54, was found guilty attempted second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, burglary and theft. The charges stem from an Oct. 10, 2019, incident, during which Neta Ambar, 37, said she was attacked by Koch, who wrapped a cord around her neck in her home.
“The reason this happened is because I didn’t have a plan,” Koch said Friday morning in the fourth day of his trial.
Koch’s attorney, Chris Biggs, asked a series of questions about the night.
Koch admitted he was a methamphetamine user and was high about an hour before the incident.
Koch recalls walking to Hy-Vee around 11:10 to 11:15 p.m. to get some cigarettes when he noticed Ambar’s house was dark and had a keyless entry. He said sometimes if residents don’t press the lock/reset button, the door won’t lock. When he checked Ambar’s, he said it was unlocked, so he went in to steal things.
He said when he approached the living room, he ran into Ambar’s dog, and then ran into her. He said he was “really freaked out.”
Koch said he probably initiated contact, and pushed and punched her. He said they were both reacting to each other, and their momentum took them into the bedroom. Koch said when they got to the bedroom, he did not try to confine her.
Koch said the fight did not stop until he left. He said he “absolutely positively” did not try to strangle her and said they got caught up in the cords hanging from her curtain rod throughout the fight. He said when the fight began, he was acting off instincts.
In cross-examination by prosecuting attorney Trinity Muth, he said Koch had to admit that he was there because his DNA was there. Muth pointed out that when the dog barked and her lights turned on, he had time to leave. But Koch said everything happened so fast. Koch also admitted he knew he was not supposed to be in her home.
When Ambar broke a glass over his head, he said that’s when he decided it was time to leave.
In closing arguments, Muth said Ambar found herself in a worst nightmare, and the case is about creditability.
In Biggs’s closing arguments, he said that it was never Koch’s intent to kill or kidnap Ambar. He said his purpose was to go into the house and steal. Biggs said if Koch wanted to kill her, he could have because of his size compared to Ambar.
Koch will appear next at 3:00 p.m. October 12 for sentencing.