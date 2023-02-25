Dominic Fisher doesn’t have driver’s license yet, or even a vehicle, but already he’s learning how to fix them.
Fisher, a sophomore, sat in class with a wiring harness he had assembled himself with wire and solder provided through Manhattan High’s auto technology program. Fisher said the skills he learns in the program will help him down the road.
“Hopefully it’s going to save me a little more money than going to an auto shop,” Fisher said as he finished soldering with a puff of smoke. “Because what if something’s wrong with your car that you need fixed right away, but all the auto shops near you are already full? You can just do it yourself.”
Practical skills are the name of the game in the high school’s career and technical education programs.
On any given weekday, students at Manhattan High are welding metal pieces together, or baking a cake, or designing an advertisement in Photoshop — all as part of their education.
Students have opportunities to participate in hands-on classes through the MHS Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. MHS principal Mike Dorst told The Mercury that career and technical education courses have existed at Manhattan High and across the state for decades.
During the 2014-15 school year, Dorst said district officials began to develop a relationship with Manhattan Area Technical College (MATC) to offer more classes that count for concurrent credit with MATC. Those first classes counted for general education credits and included subjects such as college algebra and English Composition. Dorst said there are some CTE-based concurrent credit classes that are offered for free as part of the state Excel in CTE law passed in 2012. Some of those courses include welding and accounting.
“It’s where two worlds of CTE and concurrent credit meet,” Dorst said.
◊◊◊◊◊
Dorst and CTE coordinator Chris Holborn led a small group made up of Manhattan-Ogden school board members, administrators and journalists from The Mercury on a tour of the various CTE facilities in January.
Dorst said there are 19 approved pathways, which are folded within a dozen career clusters that students can explore to determine what they enjoy. The clusters include agriculture, automotive, architecture and construction, hospitality, information technology, arts and A/V technology, and marketing, among others.
More than 1,900 students are enrolled in at least one CTE course for the current school year. Holborn said some concurrent courses at MHS, like computer coding, are not offered at MATC but provide credit that’s recognized by MATC and other Kansas Board of Regents institutions. Concurrent courses are those that are taught at MHS by a USD 383 instructor during the normal school day. Students also have the option of enrolling in dual-credit classes, which are provided by an accredited college or university, such as MATC, and may require a student to travel off campus to attend.
Some classes are transferrable across Regents higher learning institutions, and some are not, Holborn said. Of the more than 1,900 students enrolled in at least one CTE course, about 100 of those are also enrolled in at least one Advanced Placement (AP) course.
Counselor Katie Ball oversees all dual and concurrent enrollment of MHS students. She said her job involves “a lot of spreadsheets” that are used to track everything from course schedules to which students have and have not turned in their enrollment paperwork.
“Last semester, we enrolled almost 450 students (in dual or concurrent credit courses),” Ball said.
Students can also receive professional certifications by completing CTE courses. Right now, an MHS senior can earn an OSHA 10-hour certification in agricultural welding, as well as the OSHA 30-hour workplace safety course certification, which 17 students have completed. Students can also get certified in ServSafe food handling and management practices, as well as a certified nurse’s aide (CNA) course through the MATC nursing program. The technical college is also offering emergency medical technician courses this spring. Students will be able to become certified EMTs upon completion.
◊◊◊◊◊
Taylor Sleep is a first-year teacher in the culinary pathway in the MHS CTE program. She said she has two hours of baking class each day with about 45 students total, and that her career and life planning classes are “maxed out” at 26 students this semester.
“We have to turn kids away if they don’t get at least a C in the culinary essentials class,” Sleep said. “They can’t take baking and pastries (without the class), so it’s kind of an incentive to make it on to higher cooking classes, because the demand is so high.”
Sleep said the CTE program gives kids a way to see how they’ll apply the skills they learn after they finish school.
“I think that can be the most frustrating thing as a kid, I know it was for me,” Sleep said, “learning concepts in school and thinking, ‘How am I ever going to use this when I leave these walls?’ And I think the skills that we learn in all of our CTE classes, I think there’s skills you can see very clearly in our daily work how they’re going to use it maybe 10 years from now.”
MHS welding instructor Doug Muller has taught at MHS for 23 years, with 35 total as an educator. He said his classes for agricultural welding, MIG welding and TIG welding are all full, with 81 students in the Intro to Ag Welding class this school year. Additionally, this is the first year for a TIG welding offering at MHS.
TIG stands for “tungsten inert gas,” and MIG stands for “metal inert gas.”
“TIG welding has a tungsten electrode, and electricity comes out of that,” Muller said, “and that’s your heat source. Then you add the filler rod. MIG welding is just a gun that has wire coming out, so it’s also called wire welding.”
Muller said the district has supported upgrades to the school’s welding equipment over the years, including a new CNC router that can handle larger metal sheets and a plasma cutter, though that tool is currently down for maintenance.
◊◊◊◊◊
In the automotive CTE pathway, students are learning how to repair modern vehicles through hands-on work supervised by mechanics from Burnett Automotive of Manhattan. The four automotive courses offered are Intro to Auto Technology, Electrical 1, Brakes 1, and Steering & Suspension 1. MATC instructor Jaren Nittler is in his second year teaching the automotive classes at MHS.
“We’re pretty limited with high schoolers,” Nittler said, “because a lot of them don’t have their driver’s license, and a lot of what we do is diagnosing vehicles. A lot of diagnosing a vehicle is being able to drive it.”
The Intro to Auto Technology course has 69 students this year.
Dominic Fisher is in Nittler’s Electrical 1 class this semester. He said it’s a fun class that allows him to learn more about how cars work.
Fisher is also taking welding classes. He said he wants to apply what he learns in automotive courses to his own car — when he gets one.
“I might get like, an older car, or one that’s kind of broken down,” Fisher said, “so I can repair it myself.”