One hundred and sixty two cyclists took to the gravel at 8 a.m. on a brisk Saturday morning at Tuttle Creek State Park.
They were geared up through the Flint Hills and Tallgrass Prairie in the Bleeding Kansas Gravelduro, an annual gravel-road bike race in Manhattan. Unlike years past, this year gave riders two option. Participants rode in either “the race,” which was about 70 miles or “the ride,” closer to 35 miles.
“The race,” which started and ended at the state park, was split into six timed segments. Bikers completed one large loop in Pottawatomie County, passing by Westmoreland and Olsburg. The winner was determined by the fastest time for all six segments of the race combined. This year’s winner of “the race” was Evan Meyer of Leawood.
Race director Kevin White explained the course was a bit more challenging at the front with more hill-climbing, and faster at the end of the race when the riders’ legs were getting tired.
“Most people are out here having fun,” White said. “There’s going to be some people who don’t treat it as a race, but just as a ride, and that’s great.”
Before the race began, riders seemed happy and ready to enjoy a nice day of riding in the Flint Hills.
Frank Hammond of Manhattan rode in “the race” Saturday. Hammond has been riding in other gravel races and rides around 100-150 miles per week. Saturday was more of a casual race for Hammond.
“Today is just to have fun, don’t crash, don’t get flats (tires/tubes) so this is more of a fun ride for me,” said Hammond.
Shelly Shams has ridden in the race multiple times. In her first year in 2018, she won her age group. In this year’s race, Sham was looking to have a good ride.
“I’d like to do well. I’ve done this race before,” Shams said. “But mostly, I just want to get out and have fun. It’s going to be a nice day.”
Josh Kyle participated in “the ride” Saturday. He has been biking for the last 30 years and got into gravel riding 10 years ago. Kyle enjoys gravel riding because he gets to spend time outside and believes it’s wide open and challenging.
“It’s really, really hard,” Kyle said. “I don’t think people understand how hard it is sometimes, especially on the hills, and no matter who you are, how good you are, you can always be pushed to the next level.”
Kyle’s goal was to finish the race, enjoy the weather, hang out with some friends and have a great weekend.
The KC Gravel Crushers, a team from south Kansas City, made the trip to Manhattan. The team was started about three years ago, said Tyler Epstein. Epstein came with two team members, Justin Stock and Matt Flynn. Epstein chose the event because it was a grassroots race, and he had a good experience last time he participated.
“This is what gravel is about, these local grassroots races that are done so well,” Epstein said. “I was here two years ago, and it was an amazing event, so I had to come back.”