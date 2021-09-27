Pott County officials said Monday that a cyber attack on the county government’s computers has shut down many of its systems for more than a week and is still causing “severe issues” with several offices.
The attack happened Sept. 17, officials reported at the county commission meeting. County administrator Chad Kinsley told the commissioners that he had been instructed not to give out the information unless it was requested. The Wamego Times requested and received the release Monday in response to that statement.
“If the commission wants something different, we’ll be glad to do that,” he said.
Commissioner Dee McKee asked if it was the “advisory team working on the problem,” and Kinsley said yes.
Kinsley said email is shut down. “So we printed them out and handed them out. We posted them out on the board.”
“The attack encrypted multiple servers, preventing us from accessing many of the systems we use every day,” officials wrote in a statement from Kinsley’s office. “We took immediate steps to isolate affected systems. We believe essential services networks such as 911, fire, EMS and sheriff’s department were not impacted.”
The issue arose at Monday’s meeting when County Treasurer Lisa Wright gave her update.
“We are very limited,” she said. “The driver’s license is completely down, we can’t do taxes.” She did say motor vehicle registration was back up and she can write payroll checks.
McKee asked what the process was for notifying the public.
Commission chair Greg Riat suggested using the emergency notification system, like they do for road and bridge closures. “Ask John Watt (county counselor), I think it’s general knowledge we had a computer attack. I think it would be appropriate.”
“I think a statement that our computer system is down and we’re working on a resolution is appropriate,”said Watt. “Person-to-person contact with various county offices is still possible. A little inconvenient. I think that sort of information can be put in there.”
The statement also noted local and federal law enforcement are involved.
After the meeting, McKee said it was the commission’s intent that information go out on the Everbridge alert system. “We hope the system will be back up in about three days,” she said.
Since the county email is affected, McKee also suggested people needing to do business with the county should call before driving to Westmoreland.