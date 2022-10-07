About 70 people on Wednesday listened to cultural activist, recording artist and music educator Eric Dozier perform songs related to social injustice.
As part of the Lou Douglas Lecture series, Dozier held “Praise, Protest and Purpose: Music as Cultural Activism” at the Douglass Activity Center with the intent of creating an atmosphere of racial unity and justice.
Through his singing and keyboard playing, Dozier presented the impact of music on American culture, identity and social progress. The performance served as a companion to a Tuesday lecture at K-State, “Musical Journeys to Racial Justice.”
Dozier started Wednesday with a song he wrote commemorating the Black lives lost to police brutality in past years, including George Floyd.
Dozier mentioned that his family got him into music. He joined the choir because of his grandfather and learned to play the piano from his father.
“There was something Cornel West said, ‘The genius of our Black foremothers and forefathers was to create powerful buffers to ward off threat and to beat back the demons of hopelessness, meaninglessness and lovelessness,’” Dozier said.
Dozier said music is more than just a performance practice. He took that statement as a kickstart to his tour 25 years ago to take traditional Black gospel music into nontraditional venues all over the world.
Dozier said music isn’t just singing. It is a chance to recreate oneself through music.
“Dr. Berenice Johnson Raven says, ‘We will say we announced our existence,’” he said.
Dozier said if you were to analyze the tones coming out of plantations, you would find out more about the soul killing nature of slavery than one would in 1,000 volumes of philosophy books on the subject.
“A lot of this history around Black American contribution to music has been erased,” Dozier said.
Between songs, Dozier said as soon as the record business started, record companies decided to segregate the market because it was making more money.
Dozier ended a song by Sam Cooke, a singer and songwriter known as the King of Soul. He said Cooke went to a hotel, and the owners didn’t let him stay because of his skin color and the type of music he was playing. After the incident, Bob Dylan came out with a song that inspired him, and Cooke decided to make it more spiritual to create “A Change Is Gonna Come.”