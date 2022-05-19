A 27-year-old woman was taken to Ascension Via Christi Thursday morning after being stabbed near Aggieville.

Riley County police responded to the incident at 12:33 a.m. Thursday at 1004 Moro St.

RCPD Capt. Josh Kyle said the woman was stabbed in the neck after a dispute with a 44-year-old man she knew.

The woman went to the local hospital, but Kyle said he didn't know the severity of her injuries.

He said an arrest hasn't been made in the incident.

