Woman stabbed Thursday morning near Aggieville Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com Christian Bright Author email May 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 27-year-old woman was taken to Ascension Via Christi Thursday morning after being stabbed near Aggieville.Riley County police responded to the incident at 12:33 a.m. Thursday at 1004 Moro St.RCPD Capt. Josh Kyle said the woman was stabbed in the neck after a dispute with a 44-year-old man she knew.The woman went to the local hospital, but Kyle said he didn't know the severity of her injuries.He said an arrest hasn't been made in the incident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Josh Kyle Police Christi Incident Severity Stab Riley County Christian Bright Author email Follow Christian Bright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News Missouri school board to vote on banning another book for sexual content Scandal-hit former king returns to Spain after 2 years Church news for May 19, 2022 PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Bill Snyder Highway Half, Third Thursday, live music and more Woman stabbed Thursday morning near Aggieville Manhattan man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails violates bond Vangelis, the Greek 'Chariots of Fire' composer, dies at 79 2022 is the year of all-inclusive travel, and here’s why Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State to build new arena, complex for livestock showsFROM THE PUBLISHER | Wamego's next round of school board micromanagementManhattan woman dies in crash near St. GeorgeAbby StousThompson signs 4-year deal with MiamiThree people injured in a head-on car crash in north ManhattanWamego's starting pitching looks to continue dominance at regionalsKHP: Two teens seriously injured in car crash near Tuttle Creek DamCity to review indoor aquatics center feasibility reportCanadian alternative-energy fuels manufacturer to open plant in Manhattan Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.