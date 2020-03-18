While people and governments around the world wrestle with limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, scammers are taking advantage of those fears.
The Riley County Police Department is warning residents to be mindful of the resources they read and be skeptical about requests for money.
RCPD spokeswoman Hali Rowland said new scams are popping up all the time. Some of these include:
Ransomware websites: These are websites designed to look like legitimate sources where you obtain official information. When you click on links on the site, the scammers can gain access to your computer or phone. They may hold it “hostage” and demand payment. Visit cdc.gov
- , for example, to find official information regarding the disease.
- Billing for testing: Scammers may contact you by email, phone or mail to tell you that the cost of your medical test for COVID-19 was not covered and you owe money.
- Vaccine offers: Someone can contact you to sell a vaccine for a COVID-19 vaccine, though there is no curative vaccine available to the public at this time. In this case, scammers will ask for personal information to “ensure” you qualify.
- Donation requests: Someone on your friend list will contact you through social media asking for money to help pay for travel expenses because they are stranded because of coronavirus concerns. RCPD said they will ask for help to get home, but you should directly contact any friends or family who need assistance.