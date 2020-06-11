Riley County police are asking for tips to find a man accused of rape.
A 20-year-old woman reported that she was raped by a man she didn’t know in northeast Manhattan early Saturday morning, according to a Riley County Police Department report.
The woman described the man as white, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and having an average build. His hair is short and light brown, resembling a military cut. She said his face was clean shaven, and he did not wear a hat or glasses. She did not know what else he was wearing. The man was last seen running south on Sixth Street near Kearney Street around 2 a.m.
Police said preliminary investigation suggests that the man drove or was driven by someone over the bridge that leads to Pillsbury Drive, or Highway 177, later in the morning.
Police ask that anyone with information about social gatherings and guests in the area Friday night through Saturday morning contact Detective Jessie Eherlich at 785-473-2397.