RCPD Officer Brian Jolly, right, points while talking to Sgt. Pat Tiede outside of Manhattan Regional Airport in response to a bomb threat on Friday afternoon.

 Staff photo by Nickolas Oatley

Riley County police and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers reported no danger Friday after investigating a reported bomb threat at Manhattan Regional Airport.

Airport security called the Riley County emergency dispatch center at 9:40 a.m. saying they had received a voicemail from a man claiming there was a bomb in the airport.

RCPD’s bomb team and KHP’s hazardous devices unit responded to the incident.

Officials evacuated the terminal as a precaution. They cleared the terminal at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Both departments continued to search along the airport’s perimeter Friday afternoon.