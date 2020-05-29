Riley County police and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers reported no danger Friday after investigating a reported bomb threat at Manhattan Regional Airport.
Airport security called the Riley County emergency dispatch center at 9:40 a.m. saying they had received a voicemail from a man claiming there was a bomb in the airport.
RCPD’s bomb team and KHP’s hazardous devices unit responded to the incident.
Officials evacuated the terminal as a precaution. They cleared the terminal at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Both departments continued to search along the airport’s perimeter Friday afternoon.