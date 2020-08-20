Police on Wednesday night arrested a Manhattan woman for allegedly driving into a patrol car while under the influence.
Officers arrested Katheryne Dailey Hager, 22, 601 Highland Drive No. 1022, on two counts of aggravated assault, DUI, possession of marijuana, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, criminal damage to property and fleeing or attempting to elude at 11:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 11th Street.
According to an RCPD report, Hager allegedly failed to stop for officers in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue, drove her vehicle toward them and crashed into a patrol unit.
Hager is confined at the Riley County Jail on a $30,000 bond.