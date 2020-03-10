Riley County police arrested a Manhattan woman after a man was stabbed in east Manhattan Monday.
Officers arrested Arayah Michele Perez, 21, on charges of aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, aggravated endangering a child and criminal restraint.
Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 4:45 p.m. and found a 29-year-old man, whom they did not identify, suffering from minor injuries.
Emergency responders took the man to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment.
Perez is confined at the Riley County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
Police said because of the domestic nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.