Police arrested a Manhattan man on an outstanding warrant after a car crash Tuesday just northwest of the city.
Officers responded to the 5700 block of Anderson Avenue around 4 p.m. for a report of a crash. Officials found one vehicle had struck another, causing a fire, but authorities did not report any injuries.
Police arrested Marcantoni Wood, 23, 1523 Campus Road, on a Manhattan Municipal Court Warrant for parole violation.
He is free on a $500 bond.
Officials closed the area to traffic for about an hour while emergency crews worked to put out the fire.