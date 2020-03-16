Riley County police arrested a former St. George Elementary counselor Saturday morning in connection with a sex crime with a student.
Officers arrested Kristofer O’Brion Bailey, 34, 1426 Beechwood Terrace No. 1, on the offense of unlawful sexual relations of a teacher with a student 16 or under, just before 7 a.m. while he was at his home.
He was a counselor at the elementary school in the Rock Creek District until he resigned in the spring of 2019.
Bailey is free on a $5,000 bond, according to an RCPD report.