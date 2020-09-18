Police on Thursday arrested a Colorado man in connection with an alleged local robbery and kidnapping in 2019.
Riley County officers arrested Aaron Michael Noonan, 25, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, on a Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.
Prosecutors allege in a court document that on Nov. 9, 2019, Noonan tried to confine Joshua Rivera by holding him by force, threat or deception to rob him of money.
They allege Noonan also was armed with a handgun and that he and Lee Noonan agreed to set up a fake drug deal to commit the robbery.
Aaron Noonan is confined at the Riley County Jail on $150,000 bond.
Police served a warrant to Lee Noonan in late August on the same charges. He has not been arrested.