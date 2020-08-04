Someone broke into the Brooks Yamaha dealership in Manhattan and took several motorcycles, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded on Friday to a report of a burglary at the dealership, 8070 East U.S. Highway 24.
Investigation showed that an individual or more entered the business’ locked storage area and took several vehicles, including dirt and street bikes. Officials said the estimated total loss is $18,000.
The sheriff’s department asks that anyone with information about the incident contact Detective Rob Gordon at 785-457-3353 or go online using the Crimestoppers link at ptsheriff.com.