Devonte Nicholic Davis, 24, Junction City, for reckless driving and attempting to flee law enforcement. Released on 3,000 bond.
Marc Anthony Oliver, 17, 2718 Buttonwood Drive, for possession of marijuana. Released on no bond.
Kelsie Birdie Spees, 33, 11308 Rimrock Drive, for failing to appear in court. Exceptionally cleared on $560 bond.
Desie Martez Chatfield, 43, homeless, for failing to appear in court. Held on no bond.
Christopher Joseph Lowry, 22, 513 Sunset Avenue at Pi Kappi Phi, for violating probation. Held on $1,000 bond.
Whitney Terrell Hamilton, 24, 905 Thurston St., for battery with physical contact in a rude, angry or insulting manner. Released on $500 bond.
Janay Star Banks, 29, 501 Stone Drive No. 1212 at the Highland Ridge Apartments, for possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant. Held on $3,000 bond.
Landon Lee Geisler, 31, Alma, for possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulate, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to use and trafficking contraband in a correctional facility. Released on $3,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Police reported a burglary and theft at about 2 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Pierre Street. A 20-year-old man told police that someone broke into two cars on his property and a Jensen radio, multiple Pittsburgh tools and Rhino Gear car ramps were stolen. The stolen tools include a floor jack, ratchets and a rivet gun. The total loss is about $740.
Officers responded to an accidental shooting at about 10 p.m. Monday in the 7100 block of Anderson Avenue. Once arriving on scene, police found a 36-year-old woman suffering from ricochet shrapnel wounds to the head and face that occurred while a 39-year-old man she was with was shooting at raccoons. The woman was transported to Via Christi for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.
Police arrested Kala Auchard, 28, Topeka, at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday on her Riley County District Court warrant for violating probation after being transported from the Shawnee County jail. The warrant stems from an original charge of fleeing and eluding law enforcement. Auchard is held at Riley County jail on $10,000 bond.
Officers responded to an aggravated assault, battery and disorderly conduct at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Chase Place. It was reported that a 22-year-old man threw a 21-year-old woman in a pool before the woman punched him out of the pool. After the altercation, a different 22-year-old man pulled out a handgun and threatened the woman with it.
Police reported a burglary at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Fremont Street. A 36-year-old man told police that his white Marin Coast Trail 26-inch bicycle was stolen from a common area of his shared residence. The loss is about $1,800.