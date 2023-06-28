ARRESTS

  • Devonte Nicholic Davis, 24, Junction City, for reckless driving and attempting to flee law enforcement. Released on 3,000 bond.
  • Marc Anthony Oliver, 17, 2718 Buttonwood Drive, for possession of marijuana. Released on no bond.
  • Kelsie Birdie Spees, 33, 11308 Rimrock Drive, for failing to appear in court. Exceptionally cleared on $560 bond.
  • Desie Martez Chatfield, 43, homeless, for failing to appear in court. Held on no bond.
  • Christopher Joseph Lowry, 22, 513 Sunset Avenue at Pi Kappi Phi, for violating probation. Held on $1,000 bond.
  • Whitney Terrell Hamilton, 24, 905 Thurston St., for battery with physical contact in a rude, angry or insulting manner. Released on $500 bond.
  • Janay Star Banks, 29, 501 Stone Drive No. 1212 at the Highland Ridge Apartments, for possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant. Held on $3,000 bond.
  • Landon Lee Geisler, 31, Alma, for possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulate, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to use and trafficking contraband in a correctional facility. Released on $3,000 bond.