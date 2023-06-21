ARRESTS

  • Shannon Scott Stallbaumer, 46, Riley, for domestic battery; knowingly causing bodily harm to a family member or someone in a dating relationship. Held on $2,000 bond.
  • Michael Garrett Adams, 32, 19 Powerline Place, for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol for a fourth subsequent conviction. Released on $5,000 bond.
  • Howard Alexander Horton III, 35, 1324 Colorado St. No. 1, possession of an opiate, opium, or narcotic and domestic battery. Held on $4,000 bond.
  • David John Fernandez, 48, homeless, for violating probation. Held on $1,000 bond.
  • Christopher Michael Troy, 34, Leonardville, for failing to appear in court. Held on $10,000 bond.
  • Robert Cole Luick, 27, 1322 Colorado St. No. 1, for failing to appear in court. Released on $500 bond.