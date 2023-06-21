Shannon Scott Stallbaumer, 46, Riley, for domestic battery; knowingly causing bodily harm to a family member or someone in a dating relationship. Held on $2,000 bond.
Michael Garrett Adams, 32, 19 Powerline Place, for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol for a fourth subsequent conviction. Released on $5,000 bond.
Howard Alexander Horton III, 35, 1324 Colorado St. No. 1, possession of an opiate, opium, or narcotic and domestic battery. Held on $4,000 bond.
David John Fernandez, 48, homeless, for violating probation. Held on $1,000 bond.
Christopher Michael Troy, 34, Leonardville, for failing to appear in court. Held on $10,000 bond.
Robert Cole Luick, 27, 1322 Colorado St. No. 1, for failing to appear in court. Released on $500 bond.
CITATIONS
Jerry Stewart, 41, Manhattan, for driving with an open container at about 10:59 p.m. Thursday at 1009 Limey Place at Taco Bell.
INCIDENTS
Police reported a theft at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue. A 32-year-old woman stole food, clothing and beauty product items from Walmart for a loss of about $920 by hiding them in reusable bags in her shopping cart.
Riley County police responded to a theft at about 5 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Commons Place. A woman who shopped at Target reportedly stole multiple clothing items and Blu-ray discs by hiding them in a personal bag while in a dressing room before walking out of the store. The loss is about $515.
Officers responded to a report for aggravated assault at about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Fort Riley Boulevard. A 19-year-old woman and 20-year-old man reported a man whom they don’t know pointed his handgun at them while driving east in his Nissan Altima.
Police responded to a theft at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Estella Drive. A 34-year-old man reported an 18-year-old man that he knew stole his black 2012 Toyota Camry for about a $9,000 loss. The person of interest and car were found at about 11:15 p.m. Monday by the Wichita Police Department.
Police responded to a call regarding a man entering cars and looking into windows at about 10 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Thurston Street. Officers found Christopher Cuchy, 30, Manhattan, when they arrived on scene. Cuchy entered a garage of a house occupied by four men and stole two beers from a cooler before fleeing. Cuchy was arrested for aggravated burglary and theft, and is held at Riley County jail on $25,000 bond.
Officers reported a theft of lost property at about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard. A 36-year-old woman said to police she lost her diamond ring in the parking lot of Longhorn Steakhouse. A separate party said they saw a person they didn’t know pick it up before walking into the restaurant. The loss is about $3,000.
Police reported a theft at about 10 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Highland Ridge Drive. The report said two GMC wheels and Cooper HTP II tires were stolen from a Hill & Hill Construction truck for a loss of about $900.
Officers responded to a burglary at about 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Harris Avenue. An 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man reported a person they didn’t know entering their apartment while they were at work and stole about $2,500 worth of electronics and clothes.
Police responded to aggravated robbery at about 11 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Third Street. A 30-year-old man reported riding a Green Apple bicycle in the Sonic parking lot when someone he didn’t know attacked, punched and shoved him before taking the bike and riding away.