INCIDENTS
• A 23-year-old woman reported someone damaged her driver’s side mirror, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Kearney Street at about 12:13 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $877. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 35-year-old man reported someone took his red 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 2112 Sloan St. at about 2:18 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $10,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone allegedly used a 59-year-old woman’s debit card to obtain cash and make miscellaneous purchases at Hy-Vee and Hy-Vee gas station, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card at 727 Poyntz Ave. at about 7:21 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $2,391.67. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
NOTICES TO
APPEAR
• Eric Gallon II, 24, Junction City, for possession of marijuana at about 10:40 p.m. Friday while at South 17th Street and Poyntz Avenue.
• Tracy Brooks, 27, 3132 Lundin Drive, for possession of marijuana at about 9:40 a.m. Monday while at Anderson Avenue and Meadowbrook Lane.