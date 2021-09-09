• Koltyn Tomas Lee Moore, 25, 1105 Walters Drive, for probation violation. Held on $2,000 bond.
• Kaylin Marie, Hendrix, 19, Ogden, for domestic battery, criminal damage to property and criminal deprivation of property. Held on $3,000 bond.
• Mason Clay Moon, 19, 200 S. Manhattan Ave., for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Held on $2,000 bond.
• Veronica Clastine McKay, 43, Independence, Missouri, for possession of opiate or certain stimulant, DUI and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $2,500 bond.
• Hudson Kade Parris, 23, 1835 Anderson Ave., for criminal damage to property. Released on $500 bond.
• Tyrell Demond Harper, 24, 425 S. 10th St. No. 1, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Andrea Kilie Chesnut, 37, 1228 Haas Circle, for theft, unlawful removal of theft detection device, possession of stolen property, distribution of opiate or certain stimulant, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with a law enforcement officer, display or possession of a fictitious driver’s license and possession of marijuana. Held on $30,000 bond.
• Michael Earl Dunlap, 44, Sacramento, for attempted identity theft, interference with a law enforcement officer and display or possession of a fictitious license. Held on $7,500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for theft at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of S. Erpelding Avenue in Leonardville. Officers listed a 68-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole a necklace. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $850. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.