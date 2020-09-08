ARRESTS
• Virginia Lynn Beneux, 40, 6030 Tuttle Terrace No. 6, for criminal damage to property and criminal deprivation of property. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Joy Elizabeth Hernandez, 40, Olsburg, for DUI, driving while suspended and attempted failure to stop at an accident. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Mkiya Tyloean Brownfield, 14, Manhattan, for possession of cigarettes, electronic cigarette or tobacco by a minor. Free with no bond listed.
• Jacob Paul Pearson, 22, Eudora, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Sarah Ann Forrest, 36, 1023 Yuma St. No. 2, for four counts of of obstructing apprehension of prosecution. Confined on $10,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 74-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man reported someone entered their garage and took miscellaneous tools, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 1500 block of Williamsburg Drive at about 8:40 a.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $141. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 21-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 27-year-old man reported someone brandished a firearm at them after their vehicle swerved at a motorcycle rider, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and attempted aggravated battery near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd and McCall Road at about 10:52 p.m. Monday. Police refused to identify the victims.
NOTICES TO
APPEAR
• Mia Rathjen, 19, 1834 Laramie St., for possession of an open container in public and possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at about 10:50 p.m. Thursday while in the 800 block of North 11th Street.