ARRESTS
• Drew Nichlas Holthaus, 18, 2000 College Heights Road No. 11, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Conor Maguire Craig, 21, 1024 Laramie St., for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Zachary Blake Yarnell, 25, 1514 College Ave. Unit D1, for criminal damage to property. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Alexander Franklin Route, 28, Junction City, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
• Germain Gerald Butler, 39, 430 Osage St. No. 1, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Michael Anthony Jones, 45, 3981 Zeandale Road, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $14,000 bond.
• Toni Leigh Lowry, 39, 2705 Leslie Lane, for two counts of failure to appear, aggravated battery, domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Not confined at Riley County Jail; no bond listed.
• Delbert Lewayne Wilks, 75, Junction City, for violation of a protection order. Not confined at Riley County Jail; no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Pottawatomie County deputies on Tuesday arrested a Manhattan man in connection with a string of burglaries from the Green Valley Road area.
The sheriff’s department arrested Trenton Paul Juenemann, 20, on Tuesday after people reported someone stole tools from new home construction sites in the area between July 6 to July 21.
The estimated total loss is more than $5,000, but deputies were able to recover some of the tools. Juenemann is confined at Pottawatomie County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with further information contact Capt. Darrin Stewart at 785-457-3353 or online at www.ptsheriff.com using the Crime Stoppers link.
NOTICES TO
APPEAR
• David Opat, 27, 1030 Vattier St., for possession of marijuana at about 12:14 a.m. Friday while in the 1800 block of Anderson Avenue.