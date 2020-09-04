ARRESTS
• David Robert Opat, 27, 2216 Claflin Road No. 2, for DUI and failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Jason Nicholas Goben, 41, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Taylor Rae Fief, 26, 3319 Valleydale Drive, for aggravated endangering a child. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Kati Lynn Marie Chrisple, 23, 727 Leavenworth St. Unit B, for 13 counts of theft of property or services. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Dermarr Qwandarious Mccormick, 20, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Terry Joseph Guidry, 24, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Not confined at Riley County Jail; no bond listed.