• Jacob Lash Shepard, 24, Ogden, for criminal trespass. Held on $2,000 bond.
• Micah Daniel Pilgrim, 28, 1719 Colorado St. No. B, for failure to appear. Held on $2,000 bond.
• Ronnie Carson Summerset Jr., 23, 351 N. 15th St, No. 3B, for stalking and violation of a protection order. Held on $4,000 bond.
• Joshua Aaron Bryan, 44, Riley, for battery, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. Held on $3,000 bond.
• Tyler Dean Wilson, 31, Ogden, for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. Held on $10,000 bond.
• Michael Scott North, 35, 511 Colorado St., for three counts of failure to appear. Released on $2,155 bond.
• Curtis Rashawn Simms Jr., 22, 2560 Candle Crest Circle, for probation violation. Released on $4,000 bond.
• Tyler Dean Wilson, 31, Ogden, for probation violation. Held on $1,000 bond.
• Curtis James Everett, 31, 2400 Walden Lane, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Michael Scott North, 35, 511 Colorado St., for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
• Garrett Kane Silva, 24, 1501 Oxford Place No. 19, for probation violation. Held with no bond listed.
• Allan David Ruboyianes, 36, Junction City, for parole violation. Released with no bond listed.
• Lesli Diane Wilson, 48, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for theft at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan. Officers listed Walmart as the victim when it was reported a 20-year-old woman stole cash over the span of two weeks. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,055. Sheryl Beeman, 20, of Manhattan was issued a notice to appear for petty theft.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 1:51 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Valleydale Drive in Manhattan. Officers listed a 30-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole his black 2014 Acura MDX. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $15,000. The vehicle was located shortly after in Junction City by the Junction City Police Department after being involved in an accident. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.