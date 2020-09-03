ARRESTS
• Juan Candia Cano, 34, 313 Holly Place, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Destiny Ann Melton, 36, Junction City, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; and possession of marijuana. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Jeremy Ray Jones, 38, 820 Colorado St., for possession of stolen property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Jesus Enrique Nicolas Salazar, 26, 308 Sherry Place, for DUI. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Jamie Nickole Berges, 30, St. George, for three counts of failure to appear. Confined on $10,100 bond.
• Tamika Donielle Thomas, 34, Junction City, possession of marijuana, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and possession of depressant. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Christopher Brian Covert, 26, 727 Leavenworth St. Unit B, for 13 counts of theft of property or services. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Lucus Michael Moore, 23, Hutchinson, for failure to appear. Not confined at Riley County Jail; no bond listed.
• Austin Thomas Fisk, 26, Junction City, for domestic battery and distribution of marijuana. Not confined at Riley County Jail; no bond listed.
• Tyrel Joseph Daniels, 22, 1430 Cambridge Place, for aggravated battery. Not confined at Riley County Jail; no bond listed.
• Henry Lee Morgan, 41, 906 Osage St. No. 6, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants. Not confined at Riley County Jail; no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A motorcyclist was injured after a crash in north Manhattan Wednesday, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers responded to a report of an injury crash in the 1600 block of Kimball Avenue at about 9:18 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2003 Yamaha Motorcycle, driven by Colton Gardiner, 28, of Manhattan, had crashed. Emergency responders took Gardiner to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
• A 30-year-old man reported someone took his MacBook Pro, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 2800 Claflin Rd. at about 6:14 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $1,200. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 25-year-old woman reported someone took cash from her purse, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 101 Bluemont Ave. at about 10:33 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $742. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone stole a silver 2010 Chevrolet 1500 four-wheel drive extended cab truck from a east Manhattan dealership, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the truck is modified with a suspension lift, off-road front bumper, black custom wheels, roof mounted light bar, black wheel flares and a “Browning” decal in the back window. It also has a 60-day Kansas temporary tag. The department asks that anyone with information about this vehicle contact Detective Eric Green at 785-457-3353 online using the Crime Stoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.