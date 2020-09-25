ARRESTS
• Seth Alexander Joyce, 51, 2912 James Ave., for violation of a protection order and stalking. Free on $7,000 bond.
• Jimmie Dale Dodson III, 19, 43 Waterway Place No. 43, for probation violation; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; possession of marijuana and possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants. Confined on $10,500 bond.
• Octavious Andrew Brown, 22, 43 Waterway Place, for probation violation. Confined on $4,000 bond.
• Ciara Cherelle Wooten, 32, 820 Colorado St., for probation violation and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $7,000 bond.
• Charlie Lynn Frazier, 25, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 538, for failure to appear. Free on $750 bond.
• Elizabeth Ann Meyer, 22, 3212 Valleywood Drive, for failure to appear. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Milton Earl Evans, 58, 419 Thurston St., for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
• Ryan Whitney Irvine, 38, Wamego, for failure to appear. Not confined at Riley County Jail; no bond listed.
• Dallas Leigh Mears, 23, 1601 Leavenworth St. No. 1, for failure to appear. Not confined at Riley County Jail; no bond listed.
• Isaiah River Highsmith, 22, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Not confined at Riley County Jail; no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A 35-year-old man reported someone took his Doolittle 10x6 trailer, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 1723 Fair Lane at about 6:53 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $3,300.00. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Someone took miscellaneous drivers, fairways, and hybrid golf clubs from Golf USA, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 307 Fort Riley Blvd. at about 7:59 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $44,000. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 12-year-old boy allegedly damaged sheetrock and a DVD from Opportunities Unlimited in Ogden, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 437 Clydesdale Drive at about 4:12 p.m. Estimated total loss is $500.