ARRESTS
• Kevin Michael Harbaugh, 38, 733 Griffith Drive No. 3, for driving while suspended. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Blake Morton Miller, 22, Wamego, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Marshon Rashad Swanson, 23, Junction City, for possession of stolen property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Michael F. Dozier, 24, Junction City, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; possession of marijuana; and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Troy Arnet Rhodd, 49, Manhattan, for failure to appear and probation violation. Confined on $500 bond.
• Brooklyn J. Marie Carter, 21, Topeka, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Erica Lauren Lawson, 26, Junction City, for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 58-year-old woman reported someone used her information to obtain a loan, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for fraud in the 2000 block of Himes Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $9,800. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 48-year-old woman reported someone took money and did not provide the item paid for, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for fraud in the 1000 block of Humboldt Street at about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $1,750. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.