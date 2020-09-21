ARRESTS
• Cirino Martinez Gonzalez, 23, 613 Riley Lane No. 5, for failure to appear and DUI. Confined on $2,750 bond.
• Jerad Michael Yelland, 36, 4905 Lake Course Circle Unit E, for violation of a protection order. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Jeryl Keith Denton, 23, Junction City, for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Rausheed Deshon Green, 31, 421 N. 16th St. No. 6, for failure to appear. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Antonio Lavon Cooper, 43, 724 De Hoff Drive, for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined without bond.
• Francis Jean Recinos, 27, 730 Allen Road No. 77, for violation of a protection order. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Jesus Manuel Valle, 28, 730 Allen Road No. 77, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Maureen Sharon Spen Coleman, 64, 1115 Pottawatomie Ave., for theft of property or services. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Robert Lee Grimes, 28, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd., No. 121, for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. Not confined with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Someone took miscellaneous clothing items, two power banks, a Dyson vacuum, and a SV Journey drone from Target, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 800 Commons Place at about 1:55 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $868.42. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 43-year-old man allegedly battered and stole from a 42-year-old woman, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim, theft, criminal possession of a firearm by felon, and criminal threat in Manhattan at about 3:59 p.m. Saturday. Because of the domestic nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Kyle Funke, 20, Lenexa, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at about 12:48 a.m. Sunday while in the 1700 block of Leavenworth Street.