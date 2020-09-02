ARRESTS
• Justin Eric Coleman, 23,4573 Sunflower Slope Drive, for probation violation. Free on $500 bond.
• Reba Renee Phinney, 25, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 7, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Randall Scott Cluff, 35, Manhattan, for three counts of failure to appear. Free on $6,50 bond.
• Mersadies Renette Heskett, 21, Wamego, for eight counts of forgery; four counts of possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; one count of theft by deception; and three counts of use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Lisa Louise Price, 40, Manhattan, for making false information and theft by deception. Free on $2,500 bond.
• Marcantoni Shawn Twan Wood, 23, 1523 Campus Road, for probation violation. Free on $658 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 20-year-old woman reported someone took her Hardrock specialized bicycle, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1700 N. Manhattan Ave. at about 3:36 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 12-year-old boy allegedly pointed a knife at a 13-year-old boy, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 2500 Farm Bureau Rd. at about 7:16 p.m. Tuesday.
• A 20-year-old man reported someone took his bicycle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 2215 College Ave. at about 7:28 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 22-year-old man reported someone hit him with a metal object, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 1200 block of Bluemont Scenic Drive at about 11:11 p.m. Tuesday. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.