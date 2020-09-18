ARRESTS
• Antonio Davon Coffin, 26, 2240 16th Ave., for interference with a law enforcement officer; operating a car without an ignition interlock device and DUI. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Audra Jo Akin, 41, 1521 Colorado St. No. 2, for distribution of a certain stimulant and distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia for illegal use. Confined on $5,000 bond.
• Anthony Kenneth Johnson, 35, 1521 Colorado St. No. 2, for distribution of a certain stimulant; distribution of opiates, narcotics, certain stimulants and heroin; and distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia for illegal use. Confined on $15,000 bond.
• Jarva Stalacea Chambers, 20, Junction City, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Antwajuane Jerome McNeil, 27, Ogden, for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
• James Edward Dailey, 21, 1026 Garden Way Unit B, for failure to appear. Free on $10,000 bond.
• Megan Nichole Dugan, 31, Fullerton, Nebraska, for identity theft. Not confined at Riley County Jail; no bond listed.
• Jason Rashad Wooten, 33, Junction City, for parole violation. Not confined at Riley County Jail; no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A 37-year-old man allegedly pointed a shotgun at a 27-year-old man, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. at about 9:44 a.m. Thursday. Police refused to identify the victim.
• Two people took miscellaneous items from Target, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft 800 Commons Place at about 12:49 p.m. Thursday.
Estimated total loss is $1,032.45. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Someone damaged the rear window of a 41-year-old woman’s vehicle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 204 Seventh St. in Ogden at about 2:32 a.m. Friday.
Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim.
Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.