ARRESTS
• Samantha Kylie Estabrook, 24, 2216 Claflin Road No. 6, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Antwajuane Jermone McNeil, 27, Ogden, for aggravated battery. Confined on $5,000 bond.
• Joel Peter Bales, 48, 429 Leavenworth St., for probation violation. Confined on $750 bond.
• Shane Matthew Lingenfelter, 44, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 54, for disorderly conduct. Free on $500 bond.
• Roberto Trola Maxwell, 43, 1913 Strong Ave., for stalking and violation of a protection order. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Rachel Elizabeth Bacon, 23, 2215 College Ave. No. 211, for failure to appear and domestic battery. Confined without bond.
• Roleeta Dawn Lowe, 31, Junction City, for failure to appear. Confined without bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 27-year-old man and a 44-year-old man allegedly tried to stab a 44-year-old man and damaged his vehicle, while also being disorderly, according to a Riley County Police Department report.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct near the intersection of North Ninth Street and Thurston Street at about 5:59 p.m. Wednesday. Police refused to identify the victim.
• A man said he would shoot a 32-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 2200 block of College Avenue at about 8:58 p.m. Wednesday. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Ogden man was arrested for allegedly injuring a 35-year-old woman with a chair after she struck him, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and battery in the 200 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden at about 9:55 p.m. Wednesday. Antwajuane McNeil, 27, of Ogden was arrested in connection on the offense of aggravated battery. McNeil is confined at the Riley County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
• Officers filed a report for sexual battery and lewd and lascivious in Manhattan at about 12:32 a.m. Thursday, listing a 33-year-old woman as the victim and a 33-year-old man as the suspect. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.