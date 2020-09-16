ARRESTS
• John James Daugherty, 36, 2401 Parcell Mill, for driving while suspended. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Jason Bernard Shorter, 42, 8754 S. Kelliann Way, for battery and driving while suspended. Free on $750 bond.
• Lori Ann Dionne, 58, 212 Northfield Road, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Christopher Lee Weston, 38, 2216 Grandview Drive, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,500 bond.
• Christopher William Nowland, 37, 710 Northfield Road, for criminal trespass or stalking. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Jose Miguel Fuentes Trinidad, 24, 627 Vattier St. No. 1, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $2,500 bond.
• Christine Nicole Lundberg, 35, Ogden, for probation violation. Confined on $5,000 bond.
• Corrine Mavis Goslin, 25, Topeka, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Kevin Michael Harbaugh, 38, 731 Griffith Drive Unit. B, for failure to appear. Confined on $5,000 bond.
• Patrick Joseph Arrow, 26, St. George, for criminal carry of weapons. Not confined at Riley County Jail; no bond listed.
• Gregory Jay Ashton, 61, Topeka, for failure to appear. Not confined at Riley County Jail; no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Someone took miscellaneous tools and damaged power leads belonging to Central Mechanic Construction, according to a Riley County Police Department. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and theft in the 600 block of Pecan Circle at about 6:09 a.m. Monday, also listing a 43-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 23-year-old man as the victims. Estimated total loss is $3,000. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 19-year-old man reported someone damaged his vehicle’s dash and steering column, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 200 block of Juliette Avenue at about 8:14 a.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $1,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 52-year-old man allegedly inappropriately touched an 11-year-old girl, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Manhattan at approximately 3:28 p.m. Monday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
• A 23-year-old man reported someone took his Garmin smartwatch, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to a report of a theft in the 500 block of Augusta Way at about 8:18 a.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $700. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
NOTICES TO
APPEAR
• Brady Steffens, 18, Shawnee, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at about 1:28 a.m. Tuesday while at 706 N. 17th St.