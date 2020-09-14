ARRESTS
• Dietrich Daventa Duncan, 27, 1430 Hartman Place Unit G5, for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Edward W. Pugh, 71, Wamego, for DUI. Free on $1,500 bond.
• John Dean Schum, 33, 401 Colorado St. No. 1, for criminal damage to property. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Cole Douglas Zimmerman, 36, 1204 Yuma St. No. 4, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants. Exceptionally cleared.
• Garrett Smith Olson, 26, Riley, for DUI. Exceptionally cleared.
• Austin Dean Carter, 23, 1216 Thurston St., for failure to appear. Confined on $70 bond.
• Jason Maurice Hatchett Jr., 25, 827 Moro St., for criminal damage to property. Free on $2,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 25-year-old man allegedly fired a firearm within city limits, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits in 1800 block of College Avenue at about 3:01 p.m. Friday, listing the state of Kansas as the victim.
• A 51-year-old man reported someone broke his side mirror, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 300 block of Moro Street at about 5:29 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 16-year-old boy reported someone took his black diamond flashlight, Boker knife, Canon EOS 60D camera, camera equipment and welding equipment, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 1608 Beechwood Terrace at about 9:18 a.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $3,000. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 45-year-old man did not return to the Riley County Jail after a scheduled furlough, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for escape from custody at 1001 S. Seth Child Road at about 5:39 p.m. Sunday, listing the state of Kansas as the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.