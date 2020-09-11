ARRESTS
• Jazlyn Unique Washington, 22, Junction City, for failure to appear. Confined on $8,000 bond.
• Jason Roy Manis, 42, 850 S. Manhattan Ave., for theft of property or services and theft by deception. Fre eon $1,500 bond.
• Aaron Lee Lewis, 25, 1001 Yuma St., for criminal trespass and two counts of violation of a protection order. Confined without bond.
• Gale Robert Nightingale, 27, 2942 Nevada St., for criminal damage to property and domestic battery. Free on $2,000 bond.
• John Logan Leroy Galloway, 27, 1000 Yuma St. No. 1, for two counts of failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
• Taylor Rae Fief, 26, 3319 Valleydale Drive, for two counts of violation of a protection order. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Jordan Dominic Zimmerman, 22, Manhattan, for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
• Radsa Esoni Herbert, 28, 1021 Fremont St. No. 3, for probation violation. Confined on $2,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Someone took miscellaneous clothing items from Old Navy, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 411 E. Poyntz Ave. at about 3:37 p.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.