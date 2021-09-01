ARRESTS
• Paul Earnest Washington III, 34, 914 N. Juliette Ave., for failure to appear. Released on $193 bond.
• Christopher James Sanders, 47, 5475 Moody Road, for failure to appear. Released on $100 bond.
• Fredrick Eugene Brown, 27, 516 Augusta Way No. 305, for criminal deprivation of property. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Caitlin Jade Pretzer, 28, 1010 Vattier St. No. 2, for parole violation. Released with no bond listed.
• Keira Cheyanne Dawson, 18, 1409 Cambridge Place No. 1, for criminal restraint. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Thomas Bryan Farrell, 51, St. Marys, for failure to appear. Held with no bond listed.
• Kelli Ilene Stockton, 24, Ogden, for two counts of failure to appear. Held on $4,500 bond.
• Paul Edward Foltz, 78, Ogden, for failure to appear. Held on $40 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 11:58 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Gumbo Hill Road and Tuttle Creek Boulevard. When officers arrived on scene they found an Isuzu cargo truck driven by Rueben Chavez, 57, of Wichita had hit a Ford F-250 pulling a trailer driven by Nicholas Dressman, 37, of Frankfort. Chavez was transported to Via Christi for treatment of back and neck pain.
• Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 4:36 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of N. Juliette Avenue in Manhattan. Officers listed a 43-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect broke in his unoccupied home and stole five pistols, three AR-15 rifles and other miscellaneous items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $6,300. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 6:43 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of S. 10th Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 25-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole cash that was last seen at his home. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers responded to the report of a medical call at 1:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of S. Sixth Street in Manhattan. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a deceased 33-year-old man. The investigation is underway and an autopsy is pending. No foul play is suspected at this time.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Flint Hills Place in Manhattan. Officers listed a 25-year-old man as the victim when it was reported a 37-year-old man stole his Xbox gaming console. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden. Officers listed a 61-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect cut off and stole the catalytic converters off two cars. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden. Officers listed a 45-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect cut off and stole the catalytic converter off his car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers responded to the report of a runaway juvenile from Blue Valley High School in Randolph at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday. Officers began a search for Patrick Chizek, 14, of Manhattan, who had been last seen at the school around 1:45 p.m. that day. Around 8:00 p.m., officers obtained a video of Chizek heading south from the school on foot around the time he was last seen. Chizek was spotted around the same time in a cornfield near Riley. Shortly after midnight, Chizek was located safely at the Short Stop gas station in Riley. He was processed through juvenile intake and released into the care of his parents. Riley County Fire District No. 1, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and citizen volunteers helped during the search.