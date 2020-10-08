ARRESTS
• Ricky Dion Dunklin, 25, 429 Leavenworth St., for three counts of failure to appear. Confined on $15,000 bond.
• Jacob Jeremy Mendenhall, 42, 2148 Patricia Place, for criminal damage to property. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Carey Paul Cortez, 43, 300 N. Fifth St. Unit 8G, for four counts of failure to appear. Free on $1,360 bond.
• Aaron Lee Lewis, 25, 1001 Yuma St., for aggravated kidnapping, seven counts of failure to appear, aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, violation of a protection order, interference with a law enforcement officer, criminal trespass and aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim. Confined on $63,750 bond.
• Tyler Scott Boland, 21, 1112 Garden Way Unit B, for two counts of probation violation and failure to appear. Confined on $5,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 55-year-old man reported someone took his 16-foot flatbed trailer, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 2219 McDowell Ave. at about 12:06 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $2,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 25-year-old woman reported a man she didn’t know sexually battered her, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for sexual battery in Manhattan at about 5:21 p.m. Wednesday. Because of the nature of the crime, no additional information will be released.
• A 67-year-old man reported someone took three five-gallon buckets of Behr paint, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 3900 Swift Court at about 6:03 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 37-year-old woman reported a 37-year-old man injured her, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery in Manhattan at about 9:18 p.m. Wednesday. Because of the domestic nature of the incident reported, no additional information will be released.
• A 29-year-old woman reported someone damaged a window and took an Apple MacBook, a Nintendo Switch Dock, an iPad and a Nintendo video game, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 1101 N. Fifth St. at about 10:53 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $790. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.