Police report for Oct. 6, 2022 Oct 6, 2022

ARRESTS
Ryan Eric Powell, 37, 3032 Kimball Ave No. 8, for probation violation. Held on $50,000 bond.
Braven Evangel Underwood, 1408 Cambridge Place No. 19, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.