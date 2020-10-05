ARRESTS
• Jill Rene Ross, 61, 601 E. Poyntz Ave., for two counts of failure to appear. Free on $2,500 bond.
• Tobias Lamar White, 21, 3001 Dickens Ave., for failure to appear. Free on $532 bond.
• Diana Estela Garcia, 22, 1611 Laramie St. No. 4, for four counts of theft of property or services. Free on $2,500 bond.
• Zackary Thomas Murphy, 23, 1611 Laramie St. No. 4, for two counts of theft of property or services. Free on $2,500 bond.
• Damien Jerry Adam Dortch, 26, 2215 College Ave. Unit J337, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Someone stole a check from a 58-year-old woman and cashed it through Bank of America, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 2300 block of Hillview Drive at about 12:15 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 57-year-old woman reported someone damaged her car, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 800 block of Yuma Street at about 10:43 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone took cash, an AT&T TV Box and Router, a Kershaw Knife, and a Rose Gold iPhone 11 Pro from a 37-year-old man, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Rd. at about 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $2,860. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone damaged windows and window screens at Haug Investment, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 900 block of Thurston St. at about 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $600. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A Manhattan man was injured after being struck by a vehicle, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of North Sixth and Leavenworth streets at about 4:11 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a Ford F-150, driven by an unknown person, had struck a pedestrian, John Schum, 34, of Manhattan. Emergency responders took Schum to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone stole a Frostbite Blue 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack, a Frostbite Blue 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack, and a Pitch Black 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack from Robbins Motor Company, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 3100 Anderson Ave. at about 6:34 a.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $145,205. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Danielle Berrigan, 19, 1805 Claflin Road, for possession of marijuana and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body at about 8:36 p.m. Wednesday while at 400 Knox Lane.
• Caila Lambrecht, 18, 1855 Claflin Road, for possession of marijuana and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body at about 8:36 p.m. Wednesday while at 400 Knox Lane.
• Paige Padgett, 19, 1220 Centennial Drive, for possession of marijuana and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body at about 8:36 p.m. while at 400 Knox Lane.
• Madison Mclaughlin, 18, 1805 Claflin Road, for possession of marijuana and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body at about 8:36 p.m. while at 400 Knox Lane.