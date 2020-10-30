ARRESTS
• Brittany Erin Lafont, 27, 525 Gatlinburg Way No. 104, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Toni Leigh Lowry, 39, 2705 Leslie Lane, for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
• Elton Cornelius Gaines Jr., 26, Junction City, for three counts of making false information; three counts of computer unlawful acts and three counts of theft by deception. Free on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Someone broke into the AG Press building and stole a white 2009 GMC Savana, Apple iPhones, and other miscellaneous items, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 1500 block of Yuma Street at about 6:27 a.m. Thursday, also listing Belfor Property Restoration as a victim. Estimated total loss is $9,700. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 24-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman reported someone damaged a vehicle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1400 block of Watson Place at about 8:03 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 38-year-old woman reported two people she didn’t know stole military body armor, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 300 block of Highland Ridge Drive at about 12:25 p.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $1,800. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Police responded to a report of an attempted suicide Wednesday night, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to a residence near Seaton and Kimball Avenues at about 8:05 p.m. to perform a welfare check. Emergency responders took the individual to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment, who was later released.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Skylar Beatty, 18, Lawrence, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday while in the 900 block of Moro Street.